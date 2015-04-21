New Issue-NEDWBK prices 750 mln euro 2030 bond

Apr 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank

(NEDWBK)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 29,2030

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 98.996

Reoffer yield 0.57 pct

Spread Minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 35.1 bps

Over the 6.25 pct January 2030 DBR

Payment Date April 27,2015

Lead Manager(s) DZ BANK, HSBC (B&D) & NORD

Ratings Aaa (stable)(Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Netherlands Law

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP program

ISIN XS1224445202

