New Issue-NEDWBK prices 750 mln euro 2030 bond
#Financials
April 21, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-NEDWBK prices 750 mln euro 2030 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank

(NEDWBK)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 29,2030

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 98.996

Reoffer yield 0.57 pct

Spread Minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 35.1 bps

Over the 6.25 pct January 2030 DBR

Payment Date April 27,2015

Lead Manager(s) DZ BANK, HSBC (B&D) & NORD

Ratings Aaa (stable)(Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Netherlands Law

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP program

ISIN XS1224445202

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
