BRIEF-RBK FY 2014 consolidated EBITDA rises to RUB 266 million
April 21, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RBK FY 2014 consolidated EBITDA rises to RUB 266 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - RBK OJSC :

* FY 2014 consolidated EBITDA of 266 million roubles ($4.95 million) versus 12 million roubles year ago, company said in managerial accounting report

* FY 2014 revenue with adjustments for infobarter 4.88 billion roubles, down 2 pct versus year ago

* FY 2014 revenue of 4.93 billion roubles, down 12 pct versus year ago

* Plans to reach EBITDA margin of 10-15 pct in mid-term perspective (next 3 years)

* In 2015 it will continue legal and organizational restructuring of company Source text - bit.ly/1boZJkE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 53.6925 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

