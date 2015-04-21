FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ASB Finance prices 300 mln stg 2018 FRN
#Financials
April 21, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- ASB Finance prices 300 mln stg 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ASB Finance Ltd London

(ASB Finance)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date May 01,2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 50 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 50 basis points

Payment Date May 01,2015

Lead Manager(s) CBA, HSBC & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)& AA-(S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1224597648

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

