New Issue- Helaba prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

April 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 26, 2019
Coupon 0.30 pct
Issue price 99.84
Yield 0.3405 pct
Payment Date April 27, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)