New Issue-F.Van Lanschot Bankiers prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Apr 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower F. Van Lanschot Bankiers N.V

(F. Van Lanschot Bankiers)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 28,2022

Coupon 0.275 pct

Issue price 99.758

Reoffer price 99.758

Reoffer yield 0.31 pct

Payment Date April 28,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse& LBBW (B&D)

Ratings AAA(S&P) & AAA(Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch Law

ISIN XS1224002474

