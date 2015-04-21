New Issue-F.Van Lanschot Bankiers prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Apr 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower F. Van Lanschot Bankiers N.V
(F. Van Lanschot Bankiers)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 28,2022
Coupon 0.275 pct
Issue price 99.758
Reoffer price 99.758
Reoffer yield 0.31 pct
Payment Date April 28,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse& LBBW (B&D)
Ratings AAA(S&P) & AAA(Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch Law
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)