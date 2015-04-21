New Issue-Gas Natural prices 500 mln euro perp bond

Apr 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Gas Natural Fenosa Finance B.V.

(Gas Natural)

Guarantor Gas Natural SDG, S.A.

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.049

Reoffer price 99.049

Reoffer yeild 3.500 pct

Payment Date April 24,2015

Lead Manager(s) Bankia, CACIB & CaixaBank

Ratings Baa2 (Stable)(Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s regulated market

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English law,save for subordination of the

Securities, which is governed by Dutch law

and the status and subordination of the Guarantee,

which is governed by Spanish law

