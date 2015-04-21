New Issue-Noor Bank prices $500 mln 2020 bond

Apr 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Noor Bank PJSC (Noor Bank)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date May 28,2020

Coupon 2.788 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 2.788 pct

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date April 28,2015

Lead Manager(s) CITI, DIB & SIB

Ratings A-(Fitch)

Listing Nasdaq Dubai

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Sharia,UAE, DIFC & English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1224417847

