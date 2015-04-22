FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-IGD announces settlement of its bond exchange offer
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 22, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-IGD announces settlement of its bond exchange offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in headline to IGD from IDG.)

April 22 (Reuters) - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Societa di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata SpA (IGD) :

* Said on Tuesday it issued, as part of its previously announced on April 8 bond exchange offer, an overall principal amount equal to 162 million euros ($173.87 million) in New Notes

* Paid to all noteholders whose existing notes have been accepted for exchange a cash consideration payment and an accrued interest payment for an overall principal amount equal to 15,454,849.00 euros

* New Notes admitted on April 21 to trading on the regulated market of the Irish Stock Exchange

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9317 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.