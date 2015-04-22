FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telegraaf Q1 operating income rises to 0.8 million euros
April 22, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Telegraaf Q1 operating income rises to 0.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Telegraaf Media Groep NV :

* Q1 revenue declined by 5.7 pct from 124.0 million euros ($133.16 million) to 116.9 million euros

* Q1 operating income improved by 0.3 million euros to 0.8 million euros

* Q1 EBITDA 7.6 million euros

* Q1 number of combi subscriptions (print and digital) rose by 9.3 percent

* Sees further decline in advertising and circulation revenues for national as well as regional newspapers in 2015

* First phase of reorganization at Holland Media Combinatie was completed at end of Jan. 2015; approximately 80 FTEs were declared redundant

* Approximately 35 FTEs will become redundant during second phase

* This second phase is expected to be completed in the second quarter

* Plans to form a strategic partnership with Dasym Investment Strategies to create a fund that will be used to jointly invest in the development of new, innovative distribution models and in development companies in promising digital domains Source text: bit.ly/1Od7dbv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

