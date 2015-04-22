BRIEF-Progres Investment to raise capital and change name

April 22 (Reuters) - Progres Investment SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its shareholder meeting resolved to raise capital from 4.4 million zlotys ($1.2 million) by no less than 10 million zlotys and no more than 21 mln zlotys

* The capital will be increased via a series D share issue of an issue price of 1 zloty per share

* The new shares will be offered to current shareholders and will participate in dividend from June 1

* Decided to change name to Cameron Investment SA

