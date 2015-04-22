FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Progres Investment to raise capital and change name
April 22, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Progres Investment to raise capital and change name

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Progres Investment SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its shareholder meeting resolved to raise capital from 4.4 million zlotys ($1.2 million) by no less than 10 million zlotys and no more than 21 mln zlotys

* The capital will be increased via a series D share issue of an issue price of 1 zloty per share

* The new shares will be offered to current shareholders and will participate in dividend from June 1

* Decided to change name to Cameron Investment SA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7147 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

