BRIEF-Heineken keeps full-year outlook, organic revenue up 2.2 pct
#Beverages - Brewers
April 22, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Heineken keeps full-year outlook, organic revenue up 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Heineken Nv :

* Group revenue grew 2.2 pct organically with group revenue per hectolitre up 0.3 pct

* Group beer volume grew 2.2 pct organically, with positive growth momentum in Asia Pacific

* Consolidated beer volume for Q1 at 39.3 MHL, total growth up 2.9 percent

* Full year 2015 outlook and medium term guidance unchanged

* Heineken volume in premium segment grew 6.2 pct, with growth across most markets

* Reported net profit in quarter was 579 million euro, materially higher than last year (2014: 143 million euro)

* Heineken will deploy up to 750 million euro of proceeds for a share buyback programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
