BRIEF-Heineken keeps full-year outlook, organic revenue up 2.2 pct

April 22 (Reuters) - Heineken Nv :
* Group revenue grew 2.2 pct organically with group revenue per hectolitre up 0.3 pct
* Group beer volume grew 2.2 pct organically, with positive growth momentum in Asia Pacific
* Consolidated beer volume for Q1 at 39.3 MHL, total growth up 2.9 percent
* Full year 2015 outlook and medium term guidance unchanged
* Heineken volume in premium segment grew 6.2 pct, with growth across most markets
* Reported net profit in quarter was 579 million euro, materially higher than last year (2014: 143 million euro)
* Heineken will deploy up to 750 million euro of proceeds for a share buyback programme