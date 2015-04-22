BRIEF-Altus shareholder meeting approves merger with SKOK

April 22 (Reuters) - Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :

* Said on Tuesday its extraordinary shareholder meeting approved merger with Towarzystwo Finansowe Spoldzielczych Kas Oszczednosciowo Kredytowych SA (SKOK)

* Merger will be conducted via stock swap transaction in which company will issue no more than 1,578,947 new series G shares which will be subscribed for by SKOK shareholders

* Share swap ratio was set at 2.53 SKOK shares for each Altus newly issued share

