BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank Q1 total core income up at DKK 238 million

April 22 (Reuters) - Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :

* Q1 loan losses 14.2 million Danish crowns ($2.05 million) versus 14.8 million crowns last year

* Q1 total core income 238 million crowns versus 234 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net interest income (core earnings) 161 million crowns versus 158 million crowns last year

* Q1 net income 137.0 crowns million versus 136 million crowns last year

* Says expectations for core earnings for 2015 remain in range 450 million - 525 million crowns

* Total impairment charges in 2015 are expected to show a falling trend relative to 2014

($1 = 6.9287 Danish crowns)