April(Reuters) - Dalet SA :

* Reported on Tuesday FY net income group share of 0.2 million euros ($215,260) versus 1.3 million euros a year ago

* FY consolidated revenues were 42.1 million euros, up 15 pct from 36.7 million euros in 2013 (+7 pct organic growth excluding 9-months revenues of AmberFin acquired in April 2014)

Source text: bit.ly/1cYzv95

