New Issue- Sparebanken Vest prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Apr 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt AS

(Sparebanken Vest)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 29,2022

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 99.938

Reoffer price 99.938

Reoffer yiled 0.259 pct

Spread Minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 34 bps

Over the 2pct January 2022,DBR

Payment Date April 29,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, LBBW (B&D)& Natixis (DM)

Ratings Aaa(expected)(Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English Law, Norwegian law for

status of Covered Bonds

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program

ISIN XS1225004115

