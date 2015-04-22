New Issue-Eurofins Scientific prices 300 mln euro perp bond

Apr 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Eurofins Scientific S.E., acting
through its French Branch
(Eurofins Scientific)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 4.875 pct
Payment Date April 29,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, HSBC (B&D)& SGCIB
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s Regulated Market
Full fees Undsiclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Luxembourg law
