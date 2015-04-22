FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Eurofins Scientific prices 300 mln euro perp bond
April 22, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-Eurofins Scientific prices 300 mln euro perp bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Eurofins Scientific S.E., acting

through its French Branch

(Eurofins Scientific)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.875 pct

Payment Date April 29,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, HSBC (B&D)& SGCIB

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s Regulated Market

Full fees Undsiclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Luxembourg law

ISIN XS1224953882

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
