April 23 (Reuters) - Atea ASA :

* Q1 revenue 6.50 billion Norwegian crowns ($821.58 million) versus Reuters poll 6.32 billion crowns

* Q1 EBITDA 192.6 million crowns (Reuters poll 212 million crowns)

* Expects continued growth in IT infrastructure market, as organizations invest in new it solutions to enhance productivity

