April 23 (Reuters) - Orzel Bialy SA : * The value of sales of lead and lead alloys to EH Europe GmbH, based in Zurich, between April 1, 2014, and March 31 this year, was 72.3 million zlotys ($19.4 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7194 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)