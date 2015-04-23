BRIEF-Italcementi unit acquires two Holcim facilities

April 23 (Reuters) - Italcementi Fabbriche Riunite Cemento SpA Bergamo :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit Essroc signed an agreement with Holcim to purchase a slag cement grinding facility in Camden, New Jersey

* As part of the transaction, Essroc will obtain Holcim cement terminal in Everett, Massachusetts

* The acquisition will be finalized after the completion of the pending Holcim and Lafarge merger, which is expected later this year

* Holcim’s staff in Camden and Everett will join Essroc

Source text: bit.ly/1bkAoaE

