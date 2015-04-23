BRIEF- Varengold Bank swings to FY profit of 209,000 euros

April 23 (Reuters) - Varengold Bank AG :

* Said on Wednesday it had approved bank capital increase with resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting on Jan. 20

* Equity of the company was increased with the approval of the Supervisory Board to 1,948,368 euros ($2.09 million) from 1,771,405 euros through the issuance of up to 176,963 new shares under exclusion of subscription rights

* Shares were placed at an issuance price of 20.00 euros per share with an international investor

* The product portfolios of the business areas Capital Markets and Commercial Banking will be further extended with the new funds

* Closed fiscal 2014 with a profit in the amount of 209,000 euros versus loss of 3,681,000 euros year ago

* Interest income of the Company in 2014 rose to 1,995,000 euros from 311,000 euros year ago

* Commission income climbed to 5,640,000 euros from 2,102,000 euros year ago

