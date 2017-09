April 23 (Reuters) - Futuris SA :

* Said on Wednesday it established new wholly-owned unit, Futuris Money SA, with capital of 100,000 zlotys ($26,800)

* Futuris Money SA will be providing financial services to individual clients

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7319 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)