BRIEF-Technicolor and Deluxe launch JV in digital cinema

* Announced on Wednesday a binding a agreement with Deluxe to create a new digital cinema joint venture called Deluxe Technicolor Digital cinema
* Says this JV will specialize in theatrical digital cinema mastering, distribution and key management services
* Both Technicolor and Deluxe will be committed to the operational and financial success of the new business which will be managed by Deluxe and based in Burbank, California
