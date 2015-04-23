FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Technicolor and Deluxe launch JV in digital cinema
#Media News
April 23, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Technicolor and Deluxe launch JV in digital cinema

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23(Reuters) - Technicolor SA :

* Announced on Wednesday a binding a agreement with Deluxe to create a new digital cinema joint venture called Deluxe Technicolor Digital cinema

* Says this JV will specialize in theatrical digital cinema mastering, distribution and key management services

* Both Technicolor and Deluxe will be committed to the operational and financial success of the new business which will be managed by Deluxe and based in Burbank, California

Source text: bit.ly/1OJCvls

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

