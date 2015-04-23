BUZZ-William Hill: falls as Q1 disappoints

** British bookmaker William Hill slips, after posting a 19 pct fall in Q1 profit

** Stock down 4.6 pct, one of the top losers on the FTSE 250 mid-cap index

** William Hill’s profit hurt by 20 mln stg worth of additional tax charges and the impact of its worst ever sports betting week

** Numis says increased duties, tough comps, new regulations and unprecedented political risk are conspiring to hold William Hill’s profits, and the share price, back (RM:aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)