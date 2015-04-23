FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FCA imposes 227 mln stg fine on Deutsche Bank for libor, euribor failings
April 23, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FCA imposes 227 mln stg fine on Deutsche Bank for libor, euribor failings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Ag

* Deutsche Bank fined £227 million by financial Conduct Authority for libor and euribor failings and for misleading regulator

* Fine is so large because Deutsche Bank also misled regulator, which could have hampered its investigation

* Misconduct involved at least 29 Deutsche Bank individuals including managers, traders, submitters

* Deutsche Bank’s misconduct in relation to euribor exemplifies how serious its failings were

* Traders at Deutsche Bank used a three pronged approach to attempt to maximise impact on euribor Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)


