BRIEF-FCA imposes 227 mln stg fine on Deutsche Bank for libor, euribor failings

April 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Ag
* Deutsche Bank fined £227 million by financial Conduct Authority for libor and euribor failings and for misleading regulator
* Fine is so large because Deutsche Bank also misled regulator, which could have hampered its investigation
* Misconduct involved at least 29 Deutsche Bank individuals including managers, traders, submitters
* Deutsche Bank’s misconduct in relation to euribor exemplifies how serious its failings were
* Traders at Deutsche Bank used a three pronged approach to attempt to maximise impact on euribor