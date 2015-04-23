New Issue- KommuneKredit prices 300 mln stg 2018 bond

April 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KommuneKredit
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.797
Reoffer price 99.797
Yield 1.18 pct
Spread 29 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date May 5, 2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC & SCOTIA
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
