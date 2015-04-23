New Issue-Nationwide Building Society prices 500 mln stg 2022 bond

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nationwide Building Society
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date April 29,2022
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.254
Reoffer yield 2.367 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 4pct 2022 UKT
Payment Date April 29,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P) &
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program
