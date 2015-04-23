New Issue- JAB Holdings prices 600 mln euro 2025 bond

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower JAB Holdings BV

Guarantor JAB Holding Company SARL

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date April 30,2025

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 98.7450

Reoffer price 98.7450

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date April 30,2015

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)& BBB+(S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1Z0TA4

