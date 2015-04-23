FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- JAB Holdings prices 600 mln euro 2025 bond
#Financials
April 23, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- JAB Holdings prices 600 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower JAB Holdings BV

Guarantor JAB Holding Company SARL

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date April 30,2025

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 98.7450

Reoffer price 98.7450

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date April 30,2015

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)& BBB+(S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1Z0TA4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

