New Issue- Ineos Finance prices 770 mln euro 2023 bond

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower INEOS Finance plc

(INEOS Finance)

Issue Amount 770 million euro

Maturity Date May 1,2023

Coupon 4.000 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.000 pct

Payment Date May 5,2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC,RBS & UBS

Ratings Ba3(Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

RegS ISIN XS1117296209

144A ISIN XS1117295904

