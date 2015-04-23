FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Ineos Finance prices 770 mln euro 2023 bond
#Financials
April 23, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Ineos Finance prices 770 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower INEOS Finance plc

(INEOS Finance)

Issue Amount 770 million euro

Maturity Date May 1,2023

Coupon 4.000 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.000 pct

Payment Date May 5,2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC,RBS & UBS

Ratings Ba3(Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

RegS ISIN XS1117296209

144A ISIN XS1117295904

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
