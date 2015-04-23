New Issue- Ineos Finance prices 770 mln euro 2023 bond

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower INEOS Finance plc
(INEOS Finance)
Issue Amount 770 million euro
Maturity Date May 1,2023
Coupon 4.000 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 4.000 pct
Payment Date May 5,2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC,RBS & UBS
Ratings Ba3(Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
RegS ISIN XS1117296209
