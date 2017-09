April 24 (Reuters) - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 72.9 million euros ($78.75 million) versus 60.6 million euros a year ago

* Q1 operating profit ex. items is 1.9 million euros versus 2.1 million euros a year ago

* Says company expects its revenue and operating profit excluding non-recurring items to grow in 2015 when compared to previous year

