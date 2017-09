BRIEF-CRCAM Sud Rhone Alpes Q1 net banking income falls to 98.3 mln euros

April 24 (Reuters) - Caisse Regionale De Credit Agricole Mutuel Sud Rhone Alpes :

* Reports Q1 net banking income 98.3 million euros ($106.54 million) versus 109.2 million euros a year ago

* Q1 consolidated net income group share 17.9 million euros versus 31.8 million euros a year ago

* Solvency ratio (CRD4) at 31 of December was 15.5 percent, composed entirely of core tier 1

* Net banking income should remain stable during 2015

* Confirms FY 2015 net income on a level of 100 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1DXWWrR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9227 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)