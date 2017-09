April 24 (Reuters) - B & C Speakers SpA :

* FY unconsolidated revenue of 31.6 million euros ($34.23 million)

* FY unconsolidated net profit of 4.5 million euros

* Approves dividend of 0.32 euro per share; ex-dividend date is May 4