New Issue- Leeds prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond
April 24, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Leeds prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Leeds Building Society

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 5, 2022

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.386

Yield 1.468 pct

Spread 113 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 149.8bp

Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date May 5, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Danske, HSBC, RBS & UniCredit

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) & A- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

