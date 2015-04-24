FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GM says CEO Barra's 2014 total compensation was $16.2 million
#Market News
April 24, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GM says CEO Barra's 2014 total compensation was $16.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - General Motors Co -

* Nominates Novartis CEO Joseph Jimenez to GM board

* CEO Mary Barra’s 2014 total compensation was $16.2 million - sec filing

* CEO Barra, other company execs reached 74 percent of business performance goals for 2014

* Former CEO Dan Akerson had received total compensation of $9.1 million for 2013

* Barra, as EVP in 2013, received total compensation of $5.2 million

* Last year’s GM compensation first without federal government strictures after Co’s 2009 bankruptcy

* Board decides not to award 2014 discretionary bonus to any top executive

* President Dan Ammann's 2014 total compensation $8.5 million versus $5.3 million in 2013; product chief Mark Reuss's 2014 total compensation $9.5 million Source text - bit.ly/1DHXnmN Further company coverage:

