BRIEF-XXL Q1 EBITDA up 31 pct to NOK 95 mln

* Q1 total revenues up 32 percent to 1.37 billion Norwegian crowns vs 1.04 billion crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA up 31 pct to 95 million crowns
* Has signed 8 new lease agreements for new store openings in 2015
* Expects new store openings to be back-end loaded
* Maintains long term objectives of EBITDA-margin stable as a result of stable gross margins and operating expenses. In Norway at low 20‘s, in Sweden low double digits and in Finland high single digits
