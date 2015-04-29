FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-XXL Q1 EBITDA up 31 pct to NOK 95 mln
April 29, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-XXL Q1 EBITDA up 31 pct to NOK 95 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - XXL ASA :

* Q1 total revenues up 32 percent to 1.37 billion Norwegian crowns vs 1.04 billion crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA up 31 pct to 95 million crowns

* Has signed 8 new lease agreements for new store openings in 2015

* Expects new store openings to be back-end loaded

* Maintains long term objectives of EBITDA-margin stable as a result of stable gross margins and operating expenses. In Norway at low 20‘s, in Sweden low double digits and in Finland high single digits

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

