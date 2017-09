(Corrects reported day to Tuesday from Wednesday in the first bullet.)

April 29 (Reuters) - Osmanli Menkul Degerler AS :

* Reported on Tuesday Q1 net profit of 1 million lira ($376,308) versus loss of 61,280 lira year ago

* Q1 revenue of 244.3 million lira versus 373.6 million lira year ago

