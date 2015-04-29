FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sanoma Q1 oper loss ex. non-recurring items widens to EUR 19.9 mln
April 29, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sanoma Q1 oper loss ex. non-recurring items widens to EUR 19.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Sanoma Oyj :

* Q1 net sales amounted to 380.1 million euros ($416.89 million) versus 438.3 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating profit excluding non-recurring items was loss 19.9 million euros versus loss 4.0 million euros year ago

* Says maintains 2015 outlook

* Says in 2015, Sanoma expects that group’s consolidated net sales growth adjusted for structural changes will be around previous year’s development (2014: -3.7 pct)

* Says operating profit margin excluding non-recurring items is estimated to be at or above previous year’s level (2014: 6.2 pct of net sales) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
