April 29 (Reuters) - Kambi Group Plc :

* Q1 revenue amounted to 10.0 million euros ($10.97 million), an increase of 29 pct

* Q1 operating profit (EBIT) 0.8 million euros, with a margin of 8 pct versus loss 0.1 million euros with margin of negative 1 pct year ago

* Q1 profit after tax amounted to 0.6 million euros versus loss 0.3 million euros Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9117 euros)