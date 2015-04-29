FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EVRY Q1 EBITA up at NOK 152 million
April 29, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EVRY Q1 EBITA up at NOK 152 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Evry ASA :

* Reports Q1 EBITA 152 million Norwegian crowns ($19.88 million) versus 143 million crowns a year ago

* Q1 revenue 3.26 billion crowns versus 3.29 billion crowns year ago

* Says group’s order backlog totalled 16.9 billion crowns at 31 march 2015

* Outlook for evry’s development and growth in 2015 is now considered to be somewhat weaker than was case last quarter.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6456 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

