April 29 (Reuters) - Triboo Media SpA :

* FY EBITDA 4.85 million euros ($5.32 million) versus 3.62 million euros year ago

* FY revenue up by 34 pct at 28.26 million euros from 21.12 million euros year ago

* Declares dividend of 0.125 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)