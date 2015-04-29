FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#IT Services & Consulting
April 29, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Solutions 30 Q1 revenue rises to 29.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Solutions 30 SE :

* Reported on Tuesday Q1 2015 consolidated, unaudited revenue totaling 29.5 million euros, up 8.7 pct year-on-year

* Expects a strong uptrend in activity over H2, boosted by the ramp-up of a major contract closed in Q1 with a leading European broadband Internet infrastructure provider

* Strengthens the outlook for profitable growth over full FY 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1zmJO0X

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

