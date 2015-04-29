BRIEF-Solutions 30 Q1 revenue rises to 29.5 million euros

April 29 (Reuters) - Solutions 30 SE :

* Reported on Tuesday Q1 2015 consolidated, unaudited revenue totaling 29.5 million euros, up 8.7 pct year-on-year

* Expects a strong uptrend in activity over H2, boosted by the ramp-up of a major contract closed in Q1 with a leading European broadband Internet infrastructure provider

* Strengthens the outlook for profitable growth over full FY 2015

