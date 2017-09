April 29 (Reuters) - Mercal Inmuebles Socimi SA :

* Said on Tuesday FY 2014 revenue up at 2.8 million euros ($3.1 million) versus 2.7 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 operating result 1.9 million euros versus negative 1.1 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net profit 1.7 million euros versus net loss 0.9 million euros year ago

