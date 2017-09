April 29 (Reuters) - Athena IT-Group A/S :

* 9M revenue 47.0 million Danish crowns ($6.91 million) versus 38.2 million crowns

* 9M EBITDA 9.3 million crowns versus 7.5 million crowns

* Maintains FY 2014/2015 forecast of annual revenue of 59 million - 61 million Danish crowns and EBITDA of 12 million - 13 million crowns

($1 = 6.8009 Danish crowns)