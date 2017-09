(Corrects revenue in headline to 3.07 mln euros from 3.07 bln euros)

April 29 (Reuters) - Amalphi AG :

* Expects positive result for FY 2015

* FY revenue of 3.069 million euros ($3.37 million) (last year: 3.17 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 sales target of 3.875 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9103 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)