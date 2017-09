BRIEF-Russian Aquaculture FY 2014 result turns to loss of RUB 407 mln

April 29 (Reuters) - Russian Aquaculture :

* FY 2014 revenue of 19.22 billion roubles ($374.00 million) versus 18.05 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net loss 407 million roubles versus profit of 453 million roubles year ago

* FY 2014 operating EBITDA of 945 million roubles versus 457 million roubles year ago

* The main negative factor influencing net profit in 2014 was foreign exchange loss of 472 million roubles (48 million roubles in 2013) Source text - bit.ly/1ImxoYx

($1 = 51.3900 roubles)