April 29 (Reuters) - M&C SpA :

* Q1 net loss 121,000 euros ($133,052) versus loss 238,000 euros year ago

* Q1 normalized EBITDA for Treofan (unit of which M&C owns 41.5 percent of shares) 9.5 million euros versus 2.8 million euros year ago

* Q1 revenue for Treofan 106.2 million euros versus 105.7 million euros year ago