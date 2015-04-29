New Issue-Pearson prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Pearson Funding Five Plc
Guarantor Pearson Plc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 06, 2025
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.926
Reoffer price 99.926
Yield 1.383 pct
Spread 82 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 113.7bp
Over the 0.5 pct due 2025 DBR
Payment Date May 06, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas , Citi & HSBC
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s) & BBB+ (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
