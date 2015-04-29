New Issue- Bharat Petroleum prices $500 mln 2025 bond

April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date May 8, 2025

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 99.105

Reoffer price 99.105

Yield 4.11 pct

Spread 208 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Treasury

Payment Date May 8, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, CITI & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

