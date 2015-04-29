FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ulster Bank CEO says variable rate mortgages not overpriced
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Ulster Bank CEO says variable rate mortgages not overpriced

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Ulster Bank’s standard variable rate mortgages are not overpriced, the chief executive of RBS’ Irish unit said on Wednesday, signalling that the bank will resist pressure from the Irish government to cut rates.

Ireland’s finance minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday that he will ask the country’s banks to cut the cost of variable rate mortgages and expects them to follow such a recommendation, increasing tension between the government and the banks.

Ulster Bank chief executive Jim Brown told a parliamentary committee that the cost of providing mortgage finance in Ireland was substantially higher compared with other markets in which Ulster Bank and RBS operate.

“In this context, we do not believe that our SVR is overpriced,” Brown said, listing the cost of the bank’s capital, funding, operations, compliance, management of mortgage arrears, credit losses and levies.

“Unless these come down, our standard variable rate mortgage won’t come down.”

The government, which is the majority shareholder of Allied Irish Banks, permanent TSB and controls 14 percent of Bank of Ireland, is due to have talks on variable rate mortgages with local banks, including Ulster and the Irish unit of KBC. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.