FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler seeks to close N. American margin gap with GM, Ford by 2018 - slides
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler seeks to close N. American margin gap with GM, Ford by 2018 - slides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said in slides on its website:

* wants to close North American margin gap with GM and Ford by 2018

* wants to close half the North American margin gap with GM and Ford by end of 2015

* intends to increase North American margins by raising prices for retail and commercial customers

* wants to get to between 5.5 percent and 6 percent North America margins by end of 2015

* targets North American margins of about 7 percent in Q4

* 2014 North American margin was about 4 percent, compared with about 8-9 percent for GM and Ford

* Q1 North American margins were about 5 percent, not including recall costs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan and Detroit newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.