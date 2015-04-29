BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler seeks to close N. American margin gap with GM, Ford by 2018 - slides

April 29 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said in slides on its website:

* wants to close North American margin gap with GM and Ford by 2018

* wants to close half the North American margin gap with GM and Ford by end of 2015

* intends to increase North American margins by raising prices for retail and commercial customers

* wants to get to between 5.5 percent and 6 percent North America margins by end of 2015

* targets North American margins of about 7 percent in Q4

* 2014 North American margin was about 4 percent, compared with about 8-9 percent for GM and Ford

* Q1 North American margins were about 5 percent, not including recall costs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan and Detroit newsrooms)