New Issue- Dong Energy prices 600 mln euro 3015 bond

April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower DONG Energy A/S
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date November 6, 3015
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.512
Yield 3.1 pct
Spread 281.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 315.5bp
Over the 2020 OBL
Payment Date May 6, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Danske, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BB+ (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English law, save for subordination under Danish law
